Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces New Distribution Event

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet distribution event has begun at GameStop locations, giving players the chance to snag a Mimikyu with an Electric Tera type. Fans can visit the retailer through October 29th to grab a code for their copy of Scarlet or Violet, but the promotion is currently exclusive to the U.S. and Canada. The Mimikyu players receive will come in a Cherish Ball and has the Classic Ribbon. Most importantly, the Pokemon knows the move Thunderbolt, which players will be happy to have when they Terastallize Mimikyu in battle.

The Mimikyu players receive from the GameStop promotion will be holding a Life Orb. For those that have never used a Life Orb, the held item boosts the damage of the user's moves, but it also causes damage to be inflicted on the user. Of course, players that aren't happy with that trade-off can always give Mimikyu a different held item. Players that have purchased a Magnet from Delibird Presents could always give that to Mimikyu to boost the Pokemon's Electric-type attacks!

Pokemon Tera Types

(Photo: Pokemon)

Terastallization is a new feature introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which allows a Pokemon to change its type when the player's Tera Orb is full. Most Pokemon caught in the game will have the same Tera type as their main type, so a Mimikyu caught in Scarlet or Violet will typically have a Ghost Tera type. Players that are unable to participate in this giveaway from GameStop can always change their Mimikyu's Tera type by using 50 Electric Tera Shards, but those can be a bit of a pain to obtain, and players will have to teach it Thunderbolt using a TM.

All About Mimikyu

For those unfamiliar with Mimikyu, it first appeared in 2016's Pokemon Sun and Moon. Mimikyu has a jealousy of Pikachu, and has created a costume for itself based on the fan favorite Pokemon. Of course, Mimikyu's costume isn't exactly a perfect match for Pikachu, and it has an unsettling look to it. Despite looking somewhat like Pikachu, Mimikyu is not normally an Electric-type; instead it's a Ghost/Fairy-type. Given its attempt to impersonate Pikachu, a Mimikyu with an Electric Tera type seems like a natural fit.

Mimikyu might not ever reach the same level of popularity as Pikachu, but the Pokemon has gained a lot of fans over the last few years. As such, The Pokemon Company has a tendency to promote Mimikyu a lot around the Halloween season, and that's why the Pokemon was selected for this new GameStop giveaway. Speaking of Halloween, Pokemon Go will be celebrating the holiday starting this week, but fans hoping to see Mimikyu finally added to the game are out of luck, as this year's event will focus on the Scarlet and Violet Ghost-types Greavard and Houndstone.

Are you planning to get a Mimikyu from this promotion? Have you been enjoying Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!