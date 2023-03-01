Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leak Reveals Several Returning Pokemon

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC launches later this year, players can expect to see a bunch of brand-new Pokemon, as well as the return of several familiar faces from past games. The DLC's announcement video revealed a number of those returning Pokemon, but it seems that a comprehensive list may have been leaked by dataminers. Apparently, Game Freak added Pokedex entries for all of these past Pokemon in Version 1.2.0, before deleting them. This same thing happened with Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC, and ended up proving totally accurate.

A full list was shared on Twitter by user @mattyoukhana_, and a link to the list can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Like with SWSH 1.2.0, in SV 1.2.0, GF have deleted Pokédex entries for a lot of Pokémon, instead of stubbing them.



Included in the list are all of the currently confirmed returning Pokémon for DLC, like Yanma.



Here's the list I've compiled: https://t.co/ExlKHOJu6P — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) February 27, 2023

If the list is accurate, it should make a lot of Pokemon fans happy! The list contains more than 200 returning Pokemon, from Gen 1 favorites like Bulbasaur and Squirtle, to those that debuted last year in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, such as Kleavor, Basculegion, and Ursaluna. While the list seems to be authentic, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation. The first half of the DLC isn't set to release until fall 2023, so fans could be waiting a while before that happens!

Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC added a significant amount of new content and features, and it seems like Scarlet and Violet will be similar in that regard. The DLC is titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Part one is named The Teal Mask, while the second part will be called The Indigo Disc. Both halves will see the students of Naranja Academy taking trips to new locations. In The Teal Mask, students are participating in an outdoor study program in a new area called Kitakami. In The Indigo Disc, the students will be visiting a sister school named Blueberry Academy. Readers interested in learning more about the DLC can do so right here.

