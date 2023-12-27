Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Surprised With 2 New Mystery Gifts

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players on Nintendo Switch have been surprised with two new Mystery Gifts that can be obtained right now. The past month has been a very busy one for Scarlet and Violet fans as the latest Pokemon games have finally seen the arrival of the second DLC pack titled The Indigo Disk. Prior to the final release of this DLC's new epilogue that is arriving in January 2024, Game Freak is giving players a couple of new freebies to keep them busy.

The first of these new items that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans can now obtain is an Expert Belt. This is a held item in the games that boosts the power of super effective moves. To snag this for yourself, all that you have to do is use the code "SUPEREFFECT1VE" on the Mystery Gift screen. The second item is then 30 Quick Balls. As longtime Pokemon fans surely know, Quick Balls are a type of Poke Ball that increases the capture rate when used earlier in an encounter. To add these to your inventory in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you have to input the code "G0TCHAP0KEM0N".

When it comes to the length of this new Mystery Gift offer, it will be lasting for a prolonged period of time. In fact, even if you didn't claim these freebies throughout the entirety of 2024, you'd still have time remaining to cash-in on this promotion. Both of these event codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will continue to function all the way through February 25, 2025. Neither of these items will drastically alter how Scarlet and Violet are played, but it's hard to turn down free goodies like this whenever Game Freak happens to put them up for grabs.

How do you feel about these new items that are now available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? And have you been revisting these Pokemon entries for yourself lately as their new expansions have come about? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Serebii]