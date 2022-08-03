Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals Battle Gimmick, New Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new trailer gave players a first look at a new battle mechanic and several new Pokemon. The new trailer premiered during today's Pokemon Presents, a twenty minute video featuring a variety of different Pokemon announcements. The trailer The new trailer showcased Miraidon and Koraidon transforming into rideable Pokemon along with the announcement that the new region is called the Paldea region. Several new Pokemon were also revealed, along with a brand new crystallization battle mechanic called the Terastal phenomenon. Terastylizing will cause Pokemon's type to receive a "boost" and will also increase a Pokemon's attack strength. Some Pokemon will have alternative Tera types, which change their type when they crystalize. Gyms will also be returning in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new trailer also showed off Fidough, Cititan, and the Paldean Wooper. You can check out the trailer below:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will officially launch the Pokemon franchise's ninth generation of games. Not only will the game feature new Pokemon species, it'll also be set in a brand new region based off of the Iberian peninsula of Europe, with architecture and cities roughly analogous to Spain. While details about the game are still mostly under-wraps, we do know it will be the first "open-world" Pokemon game and it will be the first game to have multiplayer functionality beyond battling and trading. How that will work is unclear, although we'll likely get more information in one of the next few trailers.

While we're only three months away from the new Pokemon games, this is surprisingly only the third trailer for the new games. Because of the general lack of information, the Internet has been filled with a plethora of leaks with varying degrees of validity. Hopefully with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coming soon, we'll get a more steady drip of news soon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.