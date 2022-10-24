Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Reveal Ghostly New Trailer Tomorrow

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release a new trailer focusing on Ghost-type Pokemon tomorrow. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a teaser for a brand new trailer that is set to be released tomorrow at 9 AM ET. The trailer shows what appears to be "found footage" of a person encountering a Gengar in the Paldea region. The teaser is similar to one released for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which showcased the Hisuian Zorua, a Ghost-type variant of that Pokemon. You can check out the teaser below:

Additionally, several influencers were sent postcards highlighting tomorrow's date, so it's expected that tomorrow's full-length trailer will at least reveal a new Pokemon if not a brand new mechanic or gimmick. Many fans are wondering whether the trailer will reveal a supposed variant of Primeape that is a Ghost-type Pokemon, which was mentioned in leaks earlier this year.

The Pokemon Company has focused on different marketing tactics over the past few months to promote Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with a two-part video featuring the influencer Gym Leader Iono and her partner Pokemon Bellibolt released earlier this month, along with a faux-conference that revealed the Pokemon Wiglett.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.