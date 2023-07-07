Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leak Reveals Epic Fight

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED are set to get an epic fight, likely via one of the game's two DLC releases. When it comes to Pokemon, there is no monster more iconic than Pikachu. That said, monsters like Mew and Mewtwo aren't far behind. And it looks Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will soon be able to watch these two monsters go head to head, which they typically and historically do.

Over on Twitter, a prominent Pokemon dataminer relayed word that the recent update to Scarlet and Violet adding the following message to the game's files: "Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!". This appears when Mew enters a 7-star Mewtwo raid, and results in Mew getting a 50 percent HP boost and a 20 percent stat boost to all five other stats.

Right now, there's no indication this epic battle will be made possible via the DLC, which means it could be a random addition, perhaps to coincide with Mewtwo events coming soon to Pokemon UNITE and Mew to Pokemon GO. That said, many are speculating this will be added to the game with or alongside one of the two DLC releases.

SV version 1.3.2 added a new, interesting message: "Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!"



This is used when a Mew enters a 7-Star Mewtwo raid! Mew gets a 50% HP boost and 20% stat boost to all 5 other stats. pic.twitter.com/o5DONF2sO1 — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) July 4, 2023

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Sometime during Q3 2023, the pair of games will be bolstered with the release of The Teal Mask and DLC. And then in Q4 2024, they will be further bolstered with the release of The Indigo Disk DLC.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of the Pokemon games. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."