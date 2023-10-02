Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Discovers New Game-Crashing Bug

A new game-crashing bug has been discovered in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The bug in question takes place towards the end of the base game's campaign, during the battle with the Paradise Protection Protocol. As shared by dataminer @mattyoukhana_, the crash will occur if Koraidon (in Scarlet) or Miraidon (in Violet) has been registered to the Pokedex, and the player hovers over team slots 4, 5, or 6 before picking the slot where each game's Legendary Pokemon is found. The crash won't happen if the player has a team of just 3 Pokemon, or if they simply scroll up from the top to pick Koraidon or Miraidon, rather than all the way down.

Video of the crash taking place can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In SV 2.0.1, the game can crash when battling the Paradise Protection Protocol.



How to replicate:

• Have Koraidon (S) or Miraidon (V) registered to the Pokédex

• Hover over slot 4, 5, or 6



Having a party of 1-3 works, as does pressing up to reach the legendary slot. pic.twitter.com/xAdemaWAFn — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) October 1, 2023

How to Avoid Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Bug

Depending on the version played, players must use Koraidon or Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paradise Protection Protocol battle. Thankfully, most players likely won't encounter this new bug, since the crash has to happen in a very specific way; Koraidon and Miraidon aren't registered to the Pokedex until after the fight. The only way to have Koraidon or Miraidon registered to the Pokedex ahead of time is to have imported one from Pokemon Home ahead of that specific battle. For that reason, it actually took @mattyoukhana_ a while to figure out what was causing the bug in the first place.

This bug seems to be a new issue following the game's 2.0.1 update, which released alongside The Teal Mask DLC back in mid-September. As of this writing, there has been no comment from The Pokemon Company or Nintendo about the issue, but hopefully a fix will be offered in the near future. It's possible we could see something in time for The Indigo Disk's release, or even earlier with the game's October update. While the bug will no doubt frustrate anyone that encounters it, there is a workaround that can be achieved through the previously mentioned option of scrolling up from the top to select Koraidon or Miraidon, rather than down. Until a new update is released, that will have to do!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Performance Issues

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch last year. While fans quickly fell in love with some of the new Pokemon designs, bugs and performance issues proved to be a point of frustration. The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have acknowledged the game's issues in that time, and have worked to make the game a smoother and more enjoyable experience. It's not unusual for new bugs to pop up following updates, but this latest one will likely garner a lot of attention given the issues that have plagued Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since launch.

Have you encountered this bug in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Have you been frustated with some of the bugs and perfomance issues?