Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Seven-Star Charizard Raid Is Live

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first 7-Star raid is officially live. Players can challenge a special 7-Star Tera Raid featuring a Dragon Tera-type Charizard between now and December 4th. This Charizard features a special Mightiest Mark and marks the first time that Charizard (a Pokemon not usually available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet) will be available in the games. The Charizard is at Level 100 and has the moves Dragon Pulse, Fire Blast, Hurricane, and Focus Blast. It can also use the moves Overheat, Tera Blast, Sunny Day and Inferno.

There are two obvious choices to use in the 7-Star Charizard raid – Azumarill and Dachsbun. As Fairy-type Pokemon, both are immune to Charizard's Dragon-type attacks. Additionally, Dachsbun's default "Well Baked Body" makes it immune to Fire-type attacks, while Azumarill can be protected by its Thick Fat ability, which halves the amount of damage it takes from Fire-type moves.

While players can battle the 7-Star Charizard multiple times, they can only capture it once. Additionally, Charizard is Shiny Locked, meaning that players won't have to worry about trying to find a Shiny Charizard while doing raids.

In order to access 7-Star Raids in their own games, players will need to have also unlocked 6-Star raids. They can do this by completing the Academy Ace Tournament after they defeat the main storyline of the game. If you haven't unlocked 6-Star raids, players will have a second chance to get Charizard – the event will return December 15-18th. Additionally, players can also still participate in 7-Star raids through the online function even if they haven't unlocked the 7-Star raids in their own game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.