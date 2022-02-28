Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Starter Pokemon Explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature three new Starter Pokemon, each of which have potential connections to the games’ Spanish inspirations. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the three Starter Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the brand new open world Pokemon game coming out later this year. While the new region featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently unnamed, it’s clear that the region draws inspiration from the Iberian peninsula, the European region where Portugal and Spain are located. Each of the three Pokemon also could be directly inspired from different bits of Spanish culture, providing even more cultural authenticity to the region.

Sprigatito is the Grass-type Starter that looks like a cat. The Pokemon’s English name is a portmanteau of “sprig” and “gatito,” the latter of which is the Spanish word for kitten. Sprigatito might also be inspired by the Spanish plant “cat thyme,” which has properties similar to catnip but with pink flowers. Sprigatito’s eyes are a similar shade of pink to the flowers of cat thyme.

Fuecoco is the Fire-type crocodile Pokemon. Fuecoco’s name is mix of “fuego” and “coco,” the former word meaning fire in Spanish. While many compared Fuecoco to an “apple dragon” (the description of which actually matches the actual apple-like Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon Applin), it’s actually a crocodile with a shape similar to a pepper. Peppers are a spicy food, keeping in theme with its Fire-typing, and many are wondering if Fuecoco’s facial markings are a hint at it gradually evolving into something that looks like a ghost pepper.

Quaxly is the Water-type duck Pokemon. Quaxly’s name likely draws some inspiration from “aqua,” the Spanish word for Aqua. Quaxly could draw inspiration from a number of different real-word ducks, including the Eurasian teal (teal is a shade of blue and Quaxly’s Japanese classification can be translated to the “Teal Pokemon”) and the blue-footed booby, although that bird’s habitat is nowhere close to Spain. We’ll also note that Quaxly’s “hair” style could not only draw inspiration from some crested birds, but also the pompadour hairstyle. We should also point out that Quaxly’s name could draw some inspiration from Don Quixote, although that seems a little less likely given its Japanese name Kuwassu doesn’t share the any phonetic similarities.

We’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out more about these Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released in late 2022.