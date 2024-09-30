Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Next Tera Raid Event Features Infernape

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Serperior Tera Raid event just came to an end over the weekend, but The Pokemon Company has wasted no time announcing the next one. In early October, Infernape will be getting the spotlight in 7-star Tera Raids. As is usually the case, the 7-star Raids will be broken up into two halves. The first run of the event will begin on Thursday, October 3rd at 5 p.m. PT, and will run through Sunday, October 6th at 4:59 p.m. PT. A second run will then take place from Thursday, October 10th at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, October 13th at 8:59 p.m. PT.

Infernape is normally a Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, but the one players will encounter during this event will have a Rock Tera-type. If Infernape is successfully caught, it will have the Mightiest Mark, which means it can be assigned the title "the Unrivaled" when the Pokemon is sent into battle. Players can participate in as many of these Tera Raids as they wish during the event, but only one of these Infernapes can be caught per save file. However, players can continue to compete in as many of these Raids as they want afterwards to obtain other in-game rewards, including Tera Shards.

During the second run of the Infernape event, players can also expect to see Blissey appearing in 5-star Tera Raids. The Blissey players encounter will have various Tera types. As such, it will be more difficult for players to plan a strategy against it, but the rewards for victory include things like Tera Shards and Exp. Candy.

Infernape is the final evolved form of Chimchar, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Infernape has long been a favorite among Pokemon fans, particularly since it was used by Ash in the Pokemon anime. Infernape cannot normally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, except through the The Indigo Disk DLC, or by transferring one from a previous game through Pokemon Home. The nice thing about these Tera Raid events is they allow players to obtain some of the most coveted Pokemon out there without spending anything extra!

Are you planning to check out these Infernape Tera Raid Battles? Did you start with Chimchar in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!