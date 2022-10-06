Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New TM Mechanic

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will let players make TMs out of Pokemon pieces. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would feature a TM Machine, a new game mechanic that allows players to make one-use TMs for their Pokemon to learn moves. That TMs will now be one-use (a change from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but similar to how TMs were used in past Pokemon games) and will need to be made using a new currency called League Points and "materials" left behind by battling Pokemon. In the overview trailer released today, we saw an example of these materials – a tuft of fur left behind by a defeated Litleo.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus proved that fans loved crafting items to use in the game, but we never thought that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's crafting mechanic would include collecting fur and other pieces from Pokemon and somehow crafting them into a CD that can somehow be fed to a Pokemon so they can spontaneously use a new move. Then again, the core concept of TMs is a bit odd in general, so maybe adding stray Pokemon parts isn't too much of a stretch.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.