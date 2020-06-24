Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can Grab a Shiny Zeraora Very Soon

✖

The Pokemon Company last week announced that, as part of a special celebration following the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield's first DLC The Isle of Armor, there would be Max Raid Battles in the games featuring the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora. If one million players, worldwide, won in one of these battles between June 17th and June 28th, folks could get a Shiny Zeraora as a prize. The company today announced that players across the globe have already handily cleared this goal, and a Shiny Zeraora should be available beginning June 29th.

Oddly, there are still a couple of hoops involved here. According to The Pokemon Company, players will need to move a Pokemon between Pokemon Home and Pokemon Sword or Shield once the distribution is happening in order to receive their new shiny. Additionally, the original announcement notes that the gift will be made via the mobile device version of Pokemon Home. It also sounds like this prize is not limited to those folks that actually competed in the Max Raid Battles, and will instead be available to everyone.

You did it, Trainers! Over a million of you have defeated Zeraora in #PokemonSwordShield! A shiny Zeraora will be arriving to all Trainers in #PokemonHOME on June 29! But don’t stop now—greater rewards await if more Trainers come out victorious in this Max Raid Battle! pic.twitter.com/xmxjz59SSw — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 24, 2020

Pokemon Sword and Shield are both now available for the Nintendo Switch. The Isle of Armor DLC recently launched as well, bringing with it many Pokemon from previous generations as well as a couple of entirely new ones. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

What do you think of the Isle of Armor DLC so far? Did you take part in any of the Zeraora raids? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

