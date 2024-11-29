Pokemon Sleep Roadmap Teases Major Gameplay Changes to Entice New Players

Even dedicated Pokemon Sleep fans readily admit it’s more of a niche hobby than the other Pokemon mobile games on the market. The game combines sleep tracking and light gaming elements, resulting in slow-paced gameplay that leave some preferring more event-heavy mobile gaming alternatives. But a recently released roadmap from Pokemon Sleep suggests they might be trying to mix things up a little with upcoming features.

Since its launch, Pokemon Sleep has primarily been the purview of developer Select Button. However, a recent announcement shared that the joint development studio from The Pokemon Company and ILCA, Pokemon Works, will take over development in the near future. Sure enough, recent app updates added Pokemon Works to the developer list on the Pokemon Sleep opening credit screen. Shortly afterwards, Pokemon Sleep revealed a future roadmap that hints at pretty big changes to how the game operates.

📌 Mini Roadmap Vol.5



Take a look at the new features planned for #PokemonSleep! And don't forget to receive your special gift!



※ If you have not received the gift, please try restarting the app. pic.twitter.com/N0tcXl3Irs — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) November 29, 2024

As with any big Pokemon Sleep announcement, players can redeem a special gift alongside reading the Future Features and Adjustments news. One reason players are a little hesitant to see Select Button step back is the generosity this developer has shown when it comes to in-app gifts, and this bundle alongside the future roadmap announcement may be an attempt to assuage those fears. Regardless, it’s clear that the game has big plans for 2025, with new features that just may entice new players to give Pokemon Sleep a try.

The future development roadmap includes some expected news, including preparation for a new Holiday Event slated to drop with the next Pokemon Sleep update. However, there are a few exciting highlights that may make waves when they come to fruition. Two long-term development points may catch the eye of new and returning players alike.

New Gameplay Mode & Event Type Coming to Pokemon Sleep

First, Pokemon Sleep announced they’re developing a “challenging new mode” for the game, where “various kind of Pokemon can participate.” It’s unclear exactly what that means, but it sounds like the developers are thinking about the common criticism that Pokemon Sleep has too little in the way of gameplay.

Right now, the app mostly consists of once-daily sleep research, tracking sleep, and checking in three times a day to feed Snorlax its meals. A “challenging new mode” might add additional gameplay elements to make things feel more exciting for those who prefer a more interactive mobile app. It could also mean more reason to collect Pokemon in the first place, if their skills and abilities will be put to use beyond simply gathering ingredients and berries.

Sleep Research in Pokemon Sleep

The other major change on the horizon for Pokemon Sleep is a “new event, stylistically different from existing events.” While not many details are available here just yet, the event will involve “all researchers’ Drowsy Power” to help complete it. This sounds like a leaf out of Pokemon GO’s book, trying to add more of a community element to the game with more collaborative events. While new event avenues would certainly help keep things from getting stale, it will be interesting to see how players react to a more team-based approach in a game that’s fundamentally about tracking and improving individual sleep habits.

Along with these major long-term roadmap projects, the team behind Pokemon Sleep also noted that some changes to available Main Skills are currently in development. This includes tweaking Main Skills for Ditto and Mr. Mime to make them more unique, giving Ditto a Transform ability and Mr. Mime a Mimic skill. The team is also planning to increase the number of teams players can save to the Edit Teams screen, which is great for those who like to have a set group of helpers for each Pokemon Sleep island.

Clearly, the new development team isn’t the only change coming to Pokemon Sleep over the next year, and players will be waiting to see whether the changes are for the better.