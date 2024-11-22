New Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Mystery Gift Items Announced

Who doesn’t love free items? The most recent mystery gift codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may not provide free Shiny Pokemon, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth players’ time to redeem the codes and load up on necessary supplies.

The Pokemon Company recently announced a free item distribution Mystery Gift that will help players get their hands on a few items to help them evolve and power up their Pokemon team. Unlike many Mystery Gift codes that provide one item or Pokemon, these free codes make up in quantity what they might lack in novelty, as each one provides a full set for players to enjoy.

Many Mystery Gifts are distributed to celebrate special events or occasions, such as the Shiny Pelipper in honor of the 2025 Latin America International Championships, but others are intended to help players prepare for in-game challenges. That seems to be the case with this latest distribution, which comes a few weeks ahead of the massive Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid event.

Given that this is a brand-new Legendary Pokemon, it’s likely to be a challenging Raid that will require players to bring their strongest Pokemon to the battlefield. And what better way to prepare than with a ton of items geared toward evolving Pokemon and beefing up their stats? That’s where this latest Mystery Gift distribution fits in. The offer includes three codes that players can redeem from now until January 1, 2026.

How to Get the New Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Mystery Gift

Here’s how to claim the free items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Keep in mind that Mystery Gift codes never include the letter O, only zeroes.

Enter ELEMENTST0NES to get a Fire Stone, Thunder Stone, Water Stone, Leaf Stone, and Ice Stone.

Use code C0SM1CST0NES to get a Sun Stone, Moon Stone, Shiny Stone, Dusk Stone, and Dawn Stone.

Mystery Gift code V1TAM1NS gives players two each of HP Up, Protein, Iron, Carbos, Calcium, and Zinc.

To redeem these Mystery Gift codes, make sure your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet. Then, head to the Mystery Gift menu and select the option to redeem via a code. Players will need to enter each code separately to get all of the items, which should automatically appear in their item bags.

Those evolution stones will come in handy if you’re using Eevee week as an excuse to build an Eeveelution army, as you can get Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Leafeon, and Glaceon with the elemental stone set. Glaceon in particular might prove useful against that Shiny Rayquaza thanks to the Ice-type advantage. Meanwhile, the Moonstone can help players get ahold of Wigglytuff, a fairy-type that’s also poised to take out a Dragon-type like Rayquaza.

While this may not be the rarest Mystery Gift distribution Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has seen, these items will still prove useful to players who plan to continue engaging in Raids and PvP battles throughout the game’s life cycle. And given the recent news that these games have outsold the original classics of Pokemon Red and Blue, there are likely some newcomers who’ll want to raise their Pokemon’s stats quickly.