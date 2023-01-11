Pokemon Squishmallows Are Back In Stock

The popularity of Jazwares' Squishmallows collectibles plushes was already riding high before they partnered with Pokemon and things really kicked into overdrive. Getting your hands on wave 1 Pikachu and Gengar Pokemon Squishmallows has proven extremely difficult, with sell outs happening lightning fast whenever they become available. We expect the same will happen now that they've been restocked here at GameStop / Pikachu 10-inch ($19.99) and here at GameStop / Gengar 10-inch ($19.99).

If you miss out on this drop, don't be discouraged. Restocks will happen, and it is highly likely that a new Pokemon Squshmallows will be released in 2023. If you can't wait, you can always find Pokemon Squishmallows here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium. Note that these plush will be available in different sizes, often as exclusives for a particular retailer. For example, the 12-inch Squishmallows Pikachu and Gengar plush were exclusive to Pokemon Center while 20-inch versions were exclusive to Target.

You can check out more Squishmallows releases here at Walmart and here on Amazon.

Pokemallow

Obviously, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that one of the two pocket monsters that were given their own Squishmallow was Pikachu, with the yellow electric rodent long being considered by fans to be the de facto mascot of the wildly popular franchise. Things are about to change in the anime adaptation, as Pikachu will be saying goodbye as the "main mon" of the series along with Ash Ketchum as the two will retire as the series' stars.

Following a run of over two decades as the most featured Pokemon, it will be interesting to see how Pikachu will return in the future of the anime adaptation and whether new trainers, Liko or Roy, might add their own electric rodent to their rosters. Another big question now arises with Pikachu's upcoming departure if the shocking mouse isn't the star of the show, which pocket monster will take its place?