‘Pokemon Sun’ and ‘Moon’ Players Get a Second Chance to Grab Ash’s Pikachu

Pokemon Sun and Moon players have a second shot of adding Ash’s Pikachu to their collection.

The Pokemon Company announced that players in Singapore can obtain a Pikachu wearing Ash Ketchum’s original hat by entering the code “PIKACHUM20.” However, since Singapore isn’t specific to any region, the code will also work for players who haven’t obtained the Pokemon in the United States and Japan.

This special Pikachu knows the moves Thunder, Thunderbolt, Agility, and Quick Attack, just like Ash’s Pikachu did during the original anime series. Ash’s Pikachu will also come with the special Z-Crystal Pikashunium Z, which unlocks the Z-Move 10,000,000 Thunderbolts when used with the Thunderbolt move.

A Special Promotion

Pokemon Sun and Moon players previously had a chance to add Ash’s Pikachu to their collection earlier this year as part of a promotion for the just-released Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You. The newest Pokemon movie is a retelling of Ash and Pikachu’s earliest adventures together, including a run-in with the Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh and the mythical Pokemon Marshadow.

As part of the promotion, players in the US could pick out one version of Ash’s Pikachu, each of which were wearing a different one of Ash’s hats, by entering a code during the months of September and October. It’s unknown if players that have already unlocked Ash’s Pikachu can obtain a second Pikachu via this code.

It’s unclear how long the code will last, so be sure to use it while you still can!

