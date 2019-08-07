Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Reveals New Galarian Forms of Fan-Favorite Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield will have new variant versions of some fan favorite Pokemon. A new trailer released earlier today confirmed that the Pokemon Company will continue the trend of releasing regional variants to its Pokemon games. Pokemon Sword & Shield will feature Galarian versions of at least two existing Pokemon, including the Galarian Weezing and Galarian forms of Zigzagoon and Linoone. In addition, Zigzagoon will get a new evolved form – Obstagoon, which honestly looks as if a Pokemon tried to join the band Kiss. The Galarian version of Zigzagoon will now be a Dark/Normal-type Pokemon, while Galarian Weezing (which resembles a Weezing with facial hair and a smokestack/top hat) will be a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon.

The new trailer also revealed one other new Pokemon – a hamster-like Pokemon called Morpeko. Morpeko has two forms – a Full Belly Mode and a Hangry Mode, which appears to be tied to how recently it ate. When in its Full Belly Mode, Morpeko is an Electric-type Pokemon, but while in Hangry Mode, it becomes a Dark-type Pokemon.

The trailer also showed off two new rivals and the game’s new antagonist team. One of the rivals is named Marnie and is followed by Team Yell, a group of Pokemon trainers that appear to be ravenous fans of Marnie. We don’t know whether Marnie is a celebrity of some kind or just a random trainer with a fan club, but she looks to be a big part of the story. The trailer also showed off a haughty-looking trainer named Bede.

While not the massive info drop that players were hoping for, the trailer does have some huge implications. In addition to bringing back regional variant Pokemon, we also got our first new evolution of an existing Pokemon in several generations. While the Pokemon Company gave several existing Pokemon species evolved forms during its “Gen 4” games, this is the first time we’ve seen a regional variant Pokemon have its own exclusive evolved form.

Pokemon Sword & Shield will be released on November 15th.

