Pokemon Sword and Shield Adds Two New Pokemon, One is Made of Tea

Pokemon Sword and Shield has announced two new Pokemon, including a strange Pokemon made entirely of tea. Earlier today, Nintendo ran a brief trailer for its upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield game, which included some new details about the upcoming Pokemon games. The biggest news was the announcement of two Pokemon – Polteageist and Cramorant. Polteageist is a Ghost-type Pokemon that hides inside household objects like a tea kettle. In addition to having the ability Weak Armor, Polteageist is apparently entirely made of tea and will even let its trainer taste its tea….which is bizarre.

Here’s Polteageist’s official description, courtesy of the Pokemon Company: Polteageist’s body is made from black tea, and it’s said to have a very distinct aroma and flavor. It will only allow a Trainer it trusts to sample its tea, although drinking too much can lead to indigestion. Many Polteageist make their homes inside hotels and restaurants where they disguise themselves and hide among the tableware. Because they can pour their power into leftover tea and create even more of their kind, they’re often treated as pests.

Cramorant is a new Water/Flying-type Pokemon with a unique ability – Gulp Missile. When using moves like Surf or Dive, it will come away with a fish or another piece of food. If attacked while carrying the food in its mouth, Cramorant will fire the animal from its mouth, damaging the enemy Pokemon.

Here’s Cramorant’s official description: When it comes to food, Cramorant will try to swallow anything it can fit in its mouth. Sometimes it will swallow things that aren’t its intended prey, spitting them out once it realizes its mistake. A Cramorant can be forgetful, but it will never forget a Trainer it grows to trust. However, even Trainers will face fierce attacks from their Cramorant if they try to steal its food. Cramorant’s Ability, Gulp Missile, is a new Ability that can be triggered during battles. After Cramorant uses Surf or Dive, it will return with a catch in its mouth. If it takes damage while in this state, Cramorant will retaliate by spitting out its catch at that opponent.

The trailer also showed off several new features, such as the ability to camp, which gives players the chance to interact and play with their Pokemon. Players can also visit other players’ camps, which seems to have some sort of in-game benefit. Also, players can cook over 100 different types of curry, which require different ingredients. As of right now, it’s unclear whether cooking curry gives Pokemon a boost of some kind, or if it’s just a different fun activity. The trailer also confirmed that Alcremie, a Fairy-type Pokemon made out of cream can be found in multiple flavors.

Finally, players can also customize their character more than ever. In addition to having new shirts and pants, players can also change their hairstyle, put on make up, and wear outerwear like jackets.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.