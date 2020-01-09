Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC Brings Back Every Legendary Pokemon Ever

Pokemon Sword and Shield will give players the chance to capture every Legendary Pokemon ever. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced that players will be able to encounter Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Dens found in the Crown Tundra, a new area of the Galar region that will be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield later this year. Every Legendary Pokemon ranging from Mewtwo to Lunala will appear in special Dynamax Raids that are part of a new gameplay feature. These Pokemon Dens can be accessed via a new kind of co-op gameplay that will be fully explored later this year.

The Legendary Pokemon featured in the trailer include the following:

Mewtwo

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Raikou

Suicune

Entei

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Zekrom

Reshiram

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Tapu Lele

Tapu Koko

Tapu Fini

Tapu Bulu

Solgaleo

Lunala

Latios

Latias

Heatran

Cresselia

There are a few notable missing Legendary Pokemon that didn’t appear in the trailer, including the Legendary Birds and the Legendary Golems. It seems that those Pokemon are getting Galarian forms, which is why they won’t necessarily appear in traditional Pokemon Dens. The Legendary Golems in particular look to play a major part in the Crown Tundra DLC, so we should expect more about their origins and potential new forms later this year.

This isn’t the first time that a Pokemon game has released older Legendary Pokemon en masse. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon featured similar postgame content that allowed for players to catch most Legendary Pokemon from older games. Those games split up the Legendary Pokemon by game, requiring players to have copies of both (or at least a trading partner) for a chance to catch every Legendary Pokemon.

The Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Expansion Pack DLC is available to purchase now.