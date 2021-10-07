Best Buy Announces Special Pokemon Sword and Shield Offer

Best Buy will be giving away special Dynamax Crystals that Pokemon players can use to unlock special encounters in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Starting on October 10, Pokemon fans can head to participating Best Buy locations and request codes that can be redeemed for two special Dynamax Crystals. When used in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Dynamax Crystals unlock special encounters with Gigantamax Eevee and Gigantamax Pikachu. The two Pokemon both know the moves Celebrate and Wish. Each also has their Hidden Ability – Lightning Rod for Pikachu and Anticipation for Eevee. Players can pick up the code through October 24th.

In order to unlock the crystals, players will need to redeem the codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield by selecting the Mystery Gift option and then selecting the “Get with Code/Password” option. After the code is entered and the crystals are in your inventory, head to the Watchtower Lair in the Wild Area (the large ruin in the southern portion of the Wild Area), and then use the Dynamax Crystal on it. Afterwards, you’ll need to investigate the now active lair and battle the Gigantamax Pikachu.

The two Pokemon are being distributed to commemorate the release of “Celebrations,” a new Pokemon TCG set released to celebrate the Pokemon franchise’s 25th anniversary. The new set contains both reprints of popular Pokemon cards (such as the original Base Set Charizard) and new cards that bring back mechanics from past Pokemon sets. Unlike normal Pokemon TCG sets, the Celebrations set is only available in special boxes, tins, and other similar packaged products.

In addition to the Celebrations set, the Pokemon Trading Card Game also has plans to release one final full set later this year. “Fusion Strikes” adds a third Battle Style to the game, providing more synergies to build a deck around. The Pokemon Trading Card Game will also add a new kind of card called V-UNION cards in box sets later this year. These V-UNION cards come in sets of four and combine to create a powerful Pokemon. However, the cards can only be played once all four V-UNION cards are in a player’s discard pile.