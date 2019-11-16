Pokemon Sword and Shield Turned Meowth into a Bearded Viking

Pokemon Sword and Shield features a ton of changes to some once familiar Pokemon, but none are quite as extreme as those made to Meowth. Pokemon Sword and Shield continues the tradition started in Pokemon Sun and Moon of giving existing Pokemon variant versions exclusive to a specific region of the Pokemon world. These regional versions of Pokemon adapted to their surroundings with sometimes radical changes to their appearances, which often changed their typing and abilities. Pokemon Sword and Shield adds a new layer of regional variants by giving some regional Pokemon new evolutions, further separating them from their original forms.

One such Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the Galarian Meowth, which came to the Galar region from a “sea-faring” people. While these seafarers weren’t explicitly named, Galarian Meowth’s shaggy beard makes it clear that it’s the descendant of Viking cats. The hard seas toughened Meowth, changing the Pokemon from a Normal-type Pokemon to a Steel-type Pokemon. Meowth’s evolution into a Viking becomes complete when it eventually evolves into Perrserker, a Steel-type Pokemon with an even thicker beard and horns on its head that resembles a Viking helmet. Perrserker is also an obvious reference to the berserker, a legendary group of Viking warriors, and its Pokedex notes that the Pokemon lives for the “thrill of battle.” Perrserker’s claws even resembles swords when they are fully out. Check out the new forms below:

Of course, Vikings aren’t from England, but they do play a large role in English history. Vikings periodically raided various English kingdoms for decades, starting with monasteries and churches before moving onto larger settlements. Several Viking conquerors even successfully ruled parts of England during the Middle Ages, although these rules were often brief and filled with conflict. Still, the Vikings made a major impact on British society, contributing numerous words to the English language.

Players can catch Galarian Meowth relatively early in the game on Route 3 just before the game’s first gym. Meowth evolves into Perrserker at Level 28. Both Pokemon are pure Steel-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now.