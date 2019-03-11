Fanmade ‘Pokemon’ Video Reimagines ‘Pokemon Sword & Shield’ Starters as Candy Mascots

A delightful fanmade Pokemon video gives fans a taste of what it would be like to be a consumer in the Pokemon world.

Last month, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sword & Shield, a pair of new Pokemon games to be released for the Nintendo Switch. The new games will be set in the England-inspired Galar region and will feature brand new Pokemon like Sobble, Scorbunny, and Grookey.

Pokemon fans immediately accepted the new Starter Pokemon into the fold and quickly started producing tons of fan art featuring the new Pokemon. One such piece of fan art is a delightful video (seen above) that imagines the trio of Starter Pokemon as spokes-Pokemon for a KitKat commercial.

Created by animator duo Channy and Kimberly, the animated commercial imagines a world where Nestle produces Pokemon berry-flavored KitKat bars. Since these Berries are typically consumed by Pokemon to boost their health or stats, we’re guessing that these special KitKat bars were made specifically for Pokemon in mind.

Not only is the video delightfully well-made, it also opens up an interesting discussion about whether products would be specifically marketed with Pokemon in mind in the Pokemon world. After all, Pokemon are much more intelligent than domestic animals and we know that they even enjoy watching TV from time to time. Would there be laws about advertising to Pokemon, or is the bulk of advertising in the Pokemon world made to tap into that Pokemon market?

What did you think of the commercial? And do you feel there should be laws protecting Pokemon from targeted advertising? Let us know in the comment section!

