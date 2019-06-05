Pokemon Sword & Shield Brings Back Popular Pokemon: Let’s Go Feature

Pokemon Sword & Shield are two games that have already set themselves apart from Pokemon: Let’s Go several new features, not to mention an entire generation of new Pokemon, but the latest titles are keeping one part of the creative Nintendo Switch experience. Just as many people hoped, the next Pokemon games will let players encounter wild Pokemon as the monsters roam around, visible on the map until you run into them or they run away from you. They’ll react differently, so the encounters with each Pokemon will be even more unique than usual.

We got a taste of this roaming Pokemon feature in the trailer above that showed a few different ways players will encounter Pokemon. When patrolling the usual areas where you’d expect to find the monsters like tall grass, you’ll occasionally see a pop-up which indicates there’s something hiding in the area. Walking into that will of course trigger an encounter, but you’ll also be able to see the Pokemon walking around in real time around you.

“Battles with wild Pokémon in tall grass or caves will occur when players run into Pokémon that they can see wandering around,” the official release from The Pokemon Company explained. “Some Pokémon will pursue the player once they see them while others will run away. The ‘!’ mark that will appear above tall grass also seems to be an indicator of wild Pokémon hiding there!”

One of the best ways that you’ll be able to encounter these Pokemon while walking around is by visiting the Wild Area, another new feature in Pokemon Sword & Shield. This area, as the name suggests, is full of wild Pokemon that are ready to be captured, and you’ll be able to see them first before you take them on. The trailer showed numerous Pokemon roaming the Wild Area, and those encounters will change depending on where you are, what the weather is like, and what time of day it is.

“The Wild Area is a vast expanse of land in the Galar region with untamed wilderness,” The Pokemon Company said about the new area. “It is full of nature and connects several different towns and cities. Trainers will find a greater variety of Pokémon living in the Wild Area than anywhere else in the Galar region. The Pokémon encountered in the Wild Area will change depending on factors like weather or location, so Trainers might see something new each time they visit. While in the Wild Area, players can control the camera to explore the vast areas around them and search for Pokémon and items.”

Pokemon Sword & Shield releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 15th.