‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ Fans Demand a Loch Ness Monster Pokemon

Pokemon fans are hoping for a Pokemon based on the Loch Ness Monster to match a new region’s Scottish roots.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo revealed Pokemon Sword & Shield, a pair of new games set in the Galar region. Galar appears to be the Pokemon version of the British Isles, complete with equivalents to famous British landmarks like Big Ben, the London Eye, and even the Cerne Abbas Giant.

One interesting “twist” to the Galar region is that it’s clearly an upside down version of the British Isles, with Scotland on the southern end of the map and the wastelands of Wales in the far north. However, that means that another famous landmark is hidden in plain view – Loch Ness, a famous Scottish loch and the home to the mythical Loch Ness Monster. There’s a long thin lake in the Galar region roughly where Loch Ness would be in the real English Isles (marked with a red circle below).

Fans were quick to make their intentions clear – a region with the Pokemon equivalent of Scotland should mean the inclusion of Scotland’s favorite cryptid:

If there isn’t a Loch Ness Monster Pokemon in this new game then what is even the point. — WICKED ☠️ WONDERFUL (@peachkinn) February 27, 2019

5 things I want from Pokemon Sword and Shield:

1. Kilts

2. Loch Ness Legendary

3. Lady of the Lake easter egg

4. William Shakespeare trainer

5. Tower of London royal ghost pokémon — Rachel Forero (@rachel_forero) February 27, 2019

… The new pokemon game is probably going to feature a Loch Ness Monster. Either as a legendary or as Sobble’s evolution. — Juules Verne (@TheBrobe) February 27, 2019

I know we already have Lapras, but since the new region is based on the UK, I want a Loch Ness monster Pokémon. Maybe water/dark? Give me Lapras’ edgy cousin. — VesperStarWolf @GFM (@CallMeRexy) February 27, 2019

Some fans have pointed out that the Pokemon franchise already has Lapras, a Pokemon that resembles the Loch Ness Monster’s most popular form resembling a plesiosaur. In the original betas, Lapras was named “Ness,” a clear reference to what inspired that Pokemon’s creation. However, other real world creatures have gotten multiple Pokemon designed from them, so why not the Loch Ness Monster? After all, it’s not every day that the Pokemon franchise heads to Scotland.

