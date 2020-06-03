Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals Two New Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield confirmed that the Crown Tundra DLC would add two new Legendary Pokemon related to three Legendary Pokemon originally seen in the Hoenn region. Yesterday, the Pokemon Company revealed new details about two new Legendary Pokemon that will appear in the Crown Tundra DLC, which are related to the Legendary "Golems" first seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The two new Pokemon are named Regieleki and Regidrago and will both appear in the Crown Tundra DLC being released later this year. As their names suggest, Regieleki is an Electric-type Pokemon while Regidrago is a Dragon-type Pokemon.

While few details are known about the new Pokemon, information released by the Pokemon Company confirmed that they were created by Regigigas, the Pokemon responsible for making Regirock, Regice and Registeel, all of which first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Regieleki has a new move called Thunder Cage that traps opponents on the battlefield in electrified cages, keeping them from fleeing and swapping out for four to five turns while also dealing damage. Regidrago has an exclusive move called Dragon Energy that is more powerful the more HP Regidrago has.

These two new Pokemon join the mascot Legendary Pokemon Calyrex and three radically changed versions of the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Players can also battle in Dynamax Adventures, a new game mode in which four players enter Pokemon Dens and work through a series of Max Raid Battles. The Crown Tundra will also add a new Galarian Star Tournament similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon's Battle Tree, in which players battle in Double Battles with various characters from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Players will be able to start playing new Pokemon Sword and Shield content when the Isle of Armor DLC is released on June 17th. The Crown Tundra DLC will be released later this year.

