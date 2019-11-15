Pokemon Sword and Shield’s New Squirrel Pokemon Are a Bane to Berry Collectors

Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s newest rodent Pokemon is a major bane to berry collectors. Each generation of Pokemon games has its own “regional rodent,” a Normal-type Pokemon that players can catch early in the game. Pokemon Red and Blue had Rattata, and subsequent regional rodents include Sentret, Zigzagoon, Bidoof, Patrat, Bunnelby, and Yungoos. While the Galarian version of Zigzagoon got all the focus during Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s marketing campaign, but the game also has a brand new regional rodent – the squirrel Pokemon Skwovet.

Skwovet was the Pokemon ComicBook.com spotted earlier this year on a shirt worn by a bystander. This Normal-type Pokemon can be found on Route 1 early in the game, and is among the first Pokemon players can catch. Skwovet and its evolution Greedent are obsessed with berries, to the point where Greedent stores berries in its bushy tail.

While Skwovet and Greedent don’t have any exceptional abilities, the do play the role of spoiler when players are collecting berries from trees. When shaking trees for berries, players will have the option to either collect the berries that fell from the ground or to keep shaking. If a player shakes a tree too much (and this is decided at random), a Skwovet or a Greedent will fall from the tree and battle players. While the battle is taking place, other Pokemon will steal the berries on the ground, leaving you with a reduced harvest.

Skwovet appears in the wild in Areas 1 and 2, while its evolution Greedent appears in the wild area. Both Pokemon will also appear in Berry trees. Players can also evolve Skwovet into Greedent by leveling the Pokemon up to Level 24.

