Here Are All the Non-Galar Pokemon You Can Add to Pokemon Sword and Shield

The release of Pokemon Home means that players can now add 35 new Pokemon to their Pokemon Sword and Shield games. Last night, the Pokemon Company released their new cloud-based storage system Pokemon Home, which will allow players to store Pokemon from various Pokemon games in one central location. Obviously, Pokemon Home is compatible with Pokemon Sword and Shield, which means that players can transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield to the cloud service and vice versa. Although players can’t bring in every Pokemon from their old games into Pokemon Sword and Shield, there are 35 Pokemon species that can immediately be added to the games through the Pokemon Home service.
The Pokemon that can be immediately added to Pokemon Sword and Shield via Pokemon Home include a mix of fan-favorite Starter Pokemon, Legendary Pokemon, and Mythical Pokemon. We’ll also note that some of these Pokemon were already appearing via Surprise Trades thanks to a hack that allowed some players to illegally catch these Pokemon through Pokemon raids.
The full list of Pokemon that can be transferred are:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Celebi
- Jirachi
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Keldeo
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Necrozma
- Marshadow
- Zeraora
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Additionally, several Pokemon forms can also now be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield that were previously unavailable:
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Kanto Ponyta
- Kanto Rapidash
- Kanto Farfetch’d
- Kanto Weezing
- Johto Corsola
- Hoenn Zigzagoon
- Hoenn Linoone
- Unova Darumaka
- Unova Darmatian
- Unova Stunfisk
- Ash Hat Pikachu
In addition to these Pokemon, players can also transfer any Pokemon currently in the Galar Pokedex into their Pokemon Sword and Shield game, even if it was caught in an older Pokemon game.
Pokemon Home is available to download on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.