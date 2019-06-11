Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals New Corgi Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield will have an Electric-type Corgi Pokemon named Yamper. Nintendo has a playable demo of Pokemon Sword and Shield available at E3 for attendees. The demo centers around a gym battle between the Water-type specialist Nessa and the player character, which has several new Pokemon from the Galar region. One of these new Pokemon is a never-before-seen Pokemon named Yamper, an Electric-type Pokemon that resembles a corgi… complete with oversized ears and adorable stubby legs. Yamper also has the ability to retrieve the first Poke Ball thrown at another Pokemon if it fails to catch them.

Another new Pokemon named Impidimp (which resembles an imp) was also revealed in the demo. It’s currently unclear whether either Yamper or Impidimp have evolved or pre-evolved forms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see both Yamper and Impidimp in the tweets below:

Serebii Update: New Pokémon called Yamper available in the Sword & Shield demo at E3. Picture from @Sebpro101 https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/TJdmr0Qc9M — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 11, 2019

Yamper is a perfect Pokemon for the Galar region, which drew inspiration from the United Kingdom. The corgi is a herding dog that originated in Wales and grew in popularity thanks to Queen Elizabeth II, who has personally owned and bred over 30 Corgis. Although corgis have short legs (their name is Welsh for dwarf dogs), they are expert herders of cattle. According to an alleged leak that referenced Yamper (although the leak incorrectly named it as Pamper), the Pokemon can be used to herd the sheep Pokemon Wooloo in the game.

Right now, we know of at least 13 new Pokemon species that will appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield. In addition to Yamper and Impidimp, we’ve also seen the Starter Pokemon Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny, the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta, and the Pokemon Drednaw, Corviknight, Wooloo, Gossifleur, and Eldegoss. There’s also a currently unnamed Pokemon that resembles a squirrel.

Pokemon Sword and Shield comes out on November 15th. Pre-orders are live now with a $10 Prime credit.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.