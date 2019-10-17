Upcoming Pokemon TCG Set Is the Largest Set Ever

The next Pokemon Trading Card Game set will be the biggest ever released by the Pokemon Company. Next month, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will release “Cosmic Eclipse,” the final expansion for the current Sun and Moon series of the popular card game. As the capstone to a popular series of cards that has lasted over three years, we expected that the set would be pretty huge. However, as the cards leak out onto the internet, we can now confirm that “Cosmic Eclipse” will include at least 271 cards, making it the largest set in Pokemon Trading Card history. This beats the previous two largest sets – “Unified Minds” and “GX Ultra Shiny,” both of which were released earlier this year.

While “Cosmic Eclipse” only lists 236 cards in its set, as indicated by the number on the bottom left corner of the card, the set also contains at least 35 Secret Rare cards, extremely rare cards with rainbow foil that occasionally appear in booster packs. We know that the Secret Rares include alternate versions of cards like Venusaur & Snivy-GX, Charizard & Braixen-GX, and the Tag Team trio card of Arceus & Dialga & Palkia-GX.

With “Cosmic Eclipse” coming out next month, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will look to promote its new Sword and Shield set, which features new Pokemon V-Cards, which may have some Dynamax-like mechanic. In addition to seeing new Pokemon from the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield games, we’ll see how else the new cards crossover with the new games. There are rumors that the Pokemon Company will be switching to a spontaneous release for cards both in Japan and everywhere else in the world, which would do away with the current 3 month delay non-Japanese players have to endure when a new set is release.

The “Cosmic Eclipse” expansion comes out on November 1, 2019.