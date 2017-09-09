Pokemon Trading Card Game Expansion Details Revealed





The Pokemon Trading Card Game is about to get a lot bigger, with new expansions announced for the US and Japan. The Pokemon Company officially announced that the “Crimson Invasion” expansion will be released in the US and Europe on November 3rd, which will officially bring Ultra Beasts into the TCG.

The Crimson Invasion expansion will consist of over 110 cards, including eight powerful GX-cards. All of the Ultra Beasts in the expansion will be a special kind of GX card called “Red-GX” cards, with special attacks that affect the game’s prize cards. Some of the Ultra Beast’s GX-moves will add or subtract Prize Cards to the game, while others deal out damage based on how many prize cards are remaining on the table.

In addition to the Ultra Beasts, Silvally and Alolan Exeggutor will also get GX-cards in the new expansion. Two theme decks featuring Hydreigon and Kommo-o.

While the Crimson Invasion expansion has already come out in Japan, the Pokemon Company also announced a new trading card expansion that will tie in with the upcoming Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon video games. The aptly named “Ultra Sun” and “Ultra Moon” expansions will each feature about 75 cards, which means that its English equivalent will have over 150 cards. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon sets other than their mascots will be the alternate formes of Solgaleo and Lunala.

The Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon expansions will likely be merged together for the US and Europe and released sometime in February 2018.

The rest of 2017 will be pretty jam-packed for Pokemon TCG fans. In addition to the expansions listed above, the US is also getting a mini-expansion called “Shining Legends” featuring a variety of powerful and rarely seen Pokemon.