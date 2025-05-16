Pokemon TCG Hands-On: Is The Destined Rivals Expansion Worth It?

With only a few weeks left to go before the release date of the Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals expansion, players are likely wondering if they should be waiting in line at local card shops or box stores on launch day. This new Scarlet and Violet set does have plenty to offer players, but there are a few things to know before jumping in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Destined Rivals expansion for the Pokemon TCG is the second English set to add Trainer cards to the modern meta. These cards, which were seen in much older sets back in the 2000s, include things like Misty’s Psyduck, Brock’s Onix, Team Rocket’s Meowth, and so many more. Modern releases have reimagined some of the Trainer cards from previous generations, while also adding new options from favorite characters like Arven and Marnie.

These cards alone may be the reason fans choose to grab up Destined Rivals ETBs on launch, but there are a few things to know about the set after The Pokemon Company provided me an early look at the cards.

How Big Is The Destined Rivals Card List?

Official reveal of Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex special illustration rare #DestinedRivals pic.twitter.com/P9IYYEqexT — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) May 14, 2025

The Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals list contains 244 different cards. This is one of the biggest Scarlet and Violet expansions to date, challenging Evolve Skies from Sword and Shield. A massive card list has pros and cons, but most notably makes pull rates unstable for the set.

We opened 55 packs with our preview, and only pulled four cards total that were of a Gold Star rarity or better. These are some of the most challenging odds that have appeared so far in the Scarlet & Violet era, surpassing Prismatic Evolutions in difficulty. This is surprising, as there aren’t any “typical” chase cards like Charizard in this expansion.

A Unique Combination of Cards is a Plus

Pokemon TCG sets have struggled with repeat syndrome in recent years. Due to collector hype, expansions typically spotlight a handful of favorite, highly desirable species over others. This includes Pikachu, Charizard, Eevee, all Eeveelutions, and Legendaries in particular.

However, the Trainer’s element of the newer expansions has forced the TCG to print some particularly interesting cards. Cynthia’s Garchomp was an expected addition, but Cynthia’s Roserade is an elegant and surprising card that may not normally have gotten attention without this set. Additionally, Ethan’s Sudowoodo takes the stage, putting a spotlight on a regularly forgotten fighting type.

Destined Rivals is unusually diverse as a card list thanks to the trainers that are featured in the lineup, and this makes it particularly fun for those who play the game competitively or casually with friends.

Low Stock Is Already An Issue

Like with Prismatic Evolutions and Journey Together, Destined Rivals has already seen issues with stock availability. The Pokemon TCG has been facing shortages on the same level as during 2020 and 2021 with recent sets, and pre-orders for Destined Rivals have already sold out on The Pokemon Center website.

This could make obtaining this set difficult for fans, and the low pull rates from the high number of cards on the list will make it even more difficult for those looking to obtain rare cards like Special Illustrations or Golden full arts. Players looking to find these cards could need to purchase multiple booster boxes, making it an investment very similar to the Evolving Skies struggle of the Galar era.

Those looking to purchase this set will likely have to go up against resellers at big box stores on launch day, with the high possibility that no sets will be available to those who aren’t at the stores as they open. Additionally, reselling will be an issue in the weeks after launch, with sets bought at MSRP being resold for well above the original price. This can make finding packs difficult, especially for younger players.

Is Destined Rivals Worth Buying?

Yes, despite the setbacks, Destined Rivals is worth investing in. The Trainer’s cards of this set are particularly exciting, even if you don’t pull the rarest options in the box. The Team Rocket’s cards include beautiful standard arts of the Kantonian Legendary Birds, Ho-oh, and Mewtwo, among many others. Cynthia’s and Arven’s cards are both powerful and offer unique strategies for those who might want to make a themed deck, and Marnie’s cards bring a fresh round of powerful dark types to the meta.

While this might not be the best set for those looking to collect cards, those wanting to play will have a plethora of options to enhance decks and energize strategies. Pokemon TCG fans won’t want to miss out on having these unique cards in their collections, as it could be quite some time before this style of card returns to expansions in the future.