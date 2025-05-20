New Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution Set Release Date Leaked

A new set from the Pokemon Trading Card Game has leaked online. Back in March, a trademark revealed a set known as Inferno X. Now new information about the set has started to emerge, including a release date. According to PokeBeach, Inferno X will be released in Japan on September 26th. As the name implies, the new set will put a focus on Mega Charizard X, and will see at least one new card based on the popular Pokemon. Further details are slim at this time, but the set will follow Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia, which will apparently be released in the region on August 1st.

Presumably, The Pokemon Company will combine Inferno X with other sets for release in English, as we’ve seen in the past. We’ve known for a while now that the Pokemon TCG will be moving away from its focus on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and towards Mega Evolutions as a theme to tie in with Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this year. PokeBeach has speculated that these early sets will focus on Mega Evolutions that have been established in past games, before shifting focus to new ones from the upcoming game.

mega lucario ex and mega gardevoir ex cards were revealed on pokemon day earlier this year

At this time, we don’t know when to expect Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The game will be launching sometime this year on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The game will mark the return of Mega Evolutions to the franchise, though none have been officially announced, as of this writing. Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks suggesting that popular Pokemon like Feraligatr and Emboar will be getting Mega Evolutions, but The Pokemon Company remains tight-lipped about the game right now.

New Pokemon games tend to release in the month of November. If that holds true for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we should start to get more information about the game sometime in the near future. It’s possible we could see the first Mega Evolution set released in English around that same time or even earlier, with the following one putting a focus on cards of the new Mega Evolutions. Unfortunately, that’s all just speculation until we get some kind of an announcement.

Mega Evolution was introduced in Pokemon X and Y back in 2013. The mechanic has appeared in a handful of games since, but has largely been missing from the mainline games and TCG for several years. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding this return to the franchise, and it will be interesting to see how it all gets handled. It makes sense that The Pokemon Company is putting a focus on favorites like Mega Gardevoir and Mega Charizard X in the TCG to start, but hopefully we’ll actually see some new Mega Evolution character designs before long.

