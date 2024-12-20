Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Emblem Event Makes Major Change from Last Time

Because Pokemon TCG Pocket is relatively new in the world of Pokemon games, fans are still getting familiar with what the flow of recurring events will look like. Thus far, certain event types seem likely to be the bread and butter for the mobile game, including Wonder Pick events, solo battle events, and Emblem events. The pattern for what an Emblem Event looks like, however, isn’t quite established. Players recently complained about the difficulty of earning emblems that required win streaks in versus battles, and the latest emblem event seems poised to do away with this concern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The recent Emblem Battle Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket required players to maintain a win streak in versus battles to unlock shiny badges for their profiles. Even the first emblem required at least two wins in a row, leaving many players without new emblems after the event ended thanks to those punishing Mewtwo EX decks. Whether these wounds have healed or not, a new Emblem Event has begun in Pokemon TCG Pocket to coincide with the release of the new Mythical Island booster pack.

Three of the New Pokemon Cards in Mythical Island

The Mythical Island Emblem Event once again encourages players to enter the PvP ranks to earn accolades to display on their profiles. However, that win streak requirement from the last emblem event is nowhere to be seen. Instead, players simply need to rack up total wins to earn each of the four event badges:

Mythical Island Emblem Event Participation Emblem – 1 win

Mythical Island Emblem Event Bronze Emblem – 5 Wins

Mythical Island Emblem Event Silver Emblem – 25 Wins

Mythical Island Emblem Event Gold Emblem – 45 Wins

While 45 wins may be a staggering number for those who refuse to abandon their favorite Pokemon cards in favor of meta strategies, it’s nothing compared to a win streak as in the prior event. This setup looks more similar to the Genetic Apex Emblem Event which debuted with the first set of cards, and may mean that a few different types of emblem-focused events will be in the regular rotation. That, or the developers heard player complaints about win streak requirements loud and clear. There’s also plenty of time to earn the required wins, as this event began on December 20th and will run through January 10th, 2025.

Mythical Island Emblem Event Missions & Rewards

Infographic for the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem Event

Alongside the emblem rewards, the Mythical Island Emblem Event includes a handful of missions that offer additional rewards. The missions and current progress are displayed in the emblem event tab of the missions menu and feature some consolation participation prizes for battlers still struggling to find a winning strategy. The event missions and their rewards are:

Participate in 1 Versus Battle – 3 Pack Hourglasses

Participate in 3 Versus Battles – 3 Pack Hourglasses

Participate in 5 Versus Battles – 6 Pack Hourglasses

Win 1 Versus Battle – 50 Shinedust

Win 3 Versus Battles – 100 Shinedust

Win 5 Versus Battles – 200 Shinedust

Win 10 Versus Battles – 500 Shinedust

Win 25 Versus Battles – 1000 Shinedust

Win 50 Versus Battles – 2000 Shinedust

Only a handful of these missions will be visible at any given time, as players need to complete the lowest level of each mission type before the subsequent mission will be available.

Given that many players are eager to rip open a ton of new Mythical Island booster packs, these Pack Hourglass reward opportunities are more than welcome. Like the battle portion of the event, these missions will be available to complete until January 10th, 2025.