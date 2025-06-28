Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Can’t Get Over This New Eevee Grove Card Detail

The Year of Eevee churns on as Pokemon TCG Pocket released its answer to the wildly popular physical TCG Prismatic Evolutions set. Eevee Grove has only been out for a few days, but players are hard at work collecting all the new Eeveelution cards. There are a few that will shake up the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, but by and large, we’re here for the vibes. And those vibes have delivered. In particular, gamers can’t get enough of the new full art Eevee card, which hides a pretty impressive detail in plain sight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a smaller themed set, Eevee Grove only adds about 69 new cards to Pokemon TCG Pocket. Like its physical TCG counterpart, the set isn’t only focused on Eevee. But it does offer new cards for Eevee and all of its evolutions, with stunning art and new abilities. We’ve also got a trainer card for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s iconic Eevee trainer Penny and her adorable Eevee backpack. But it’s the new full art Eevee that has gamers praising the level of detail Pokemon TCG artists work into their cards.

I swear Pokémon artists are the best at including hidden details on cards because this is actually incredible 🤯#PokemonTCGPocket pic.twitter.com/DRXT1EvF5j — SteeloAndKri (@SteeloAndKri) June 27, 2025

This post from X account @SteeloAndKri has been making the rounds on social media. This full art Eevee isn’t quite as cute as the one where Eevee is trying to get something off the counter, but this post points out a truly impressive level of detail. The plants that surround Eevee offer a variety of different flowers and berries, which hide an adorable detail in plain sight. As @SteeloandKri points out, the different colored flowers represent each of Eevee’s different evolutions.

Eevee Grove Won’t Rewrite the Pokemon TCG Pocket Meta, But Gamers Still Love It

It’s not likely this full art Eevee will make it into too many meta decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It’s cute, but it’s “collect” ability isn’t the most battle effective. Sure, it might help you snag your desired Eeveelution faster, but that’s only if your opponent doesn’t crush this 60 HP cutie first. However, fans are still loving this card for its adorable representation of Eevee’s iconic ability to transform into so many different evolutions.

“Details like this are so nice,” says one reaction to the post pointing out the detail. Another gamer tries to identify the flowers that represent the different Eeveelutions, showing that the details even correspond to real-life plants. It’s particularly funny how every Eeveelution gets a beautiful flower, except grass-type Leafeon, which looks to be just… leaves.

a few ex eeveelutions from the eevee grove set

This small, hidden detail is obvious once it’s labeled like this, but would be easy to miss if not. It’s things like this that make Pokemon cards so much fun to collect, above and beyond their usefulness in battle. Hunting for small, adorable details has been with us since Pokemon TCG Pocket first released, with its own version of Exodia thanks to Snorlax and friends.

There are plenty of beautiful new cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket thanks to this latest booster set. However, this one has clearly won the day with its depiction of Eevee exploring a garden of future evolutionary potential.

Do you have a favorite card pull from Eevee Grove yet? Let us know in the comments below!