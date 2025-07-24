Pokemon Champions Leak Reveals Battle Frontier Mode, Pokemon Costumes, & More

Pokemon fans recently got a more in-depth look at Pokemon Champions thanks to the Pokemon Presents showcase. Though we now have more info about Pokemon transfers and training, many questions remain. The game still doesn’t have a firm release date, for instance. We also don’t know much about what, if anything, Pokemon Champions offers outside of PvP battles. But a new report has begun circulating, with some potential insight into the game.

Ahead of the Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Podcast @HiddenPowerPod shared a lengthy list of rumors about the game. Some of the included details were later confirmed to be accurate during the Pokemon Presents, including the 2026 release window and details about the Victory Points training system. Now, gamers are looking more closely at some of the other rumored details from this leak.

A Massive New Pokemon Champions rumor has surfaced detailing many features & gameplay modes:

– 350 Pokemon on Launch

– Release Date: Jan 23, 2026

– Battle Frontier-like mode

– Gym Leaders

– Pokemon Costumes

– Replaces Gen 10 VGC pic.twitter.com/67w9wz4wP4 — Hidden Power Podcast (@HiddenPowerPod) July 24, 2025

First, let’s cover what’s been confirmed. The Pokemon Company revealed a 2026 release window for Pokemon Champions. An exact date still hasn’t been given, but the rumored January 23rd release date shared here does at least align with a winter 2026 window. The list of leaked details also notes that Pokemon Home will be compatible at launch, which is also now confirmed, along with the presence of Ranked and Casual Modes. The leak also correctly identifies Victory Points, which are used to level-up Pokemon. Now, let’s dig into what the leak covers that still hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Pokemon Champions Rumors Suggest Nuzlocke Mode, Single-Player, And More

Hidden Power did not reveal the source for this list of rumors. So, the unconfirmed info should be taken with a grain of salt. However, given that some of these details have proved accurate, it’s possible we can expect more of what’s here to be confirmed for Pokemon Champions. So, what does the leak suggest about the upcoming game?

According to this rumor, there will be 350 Pokemon available in Pokemon Champions at launch It’s unclear if this is just the list of Pokemon you can buy directly in-game or if the game will not support transferring Pokemon outside of this list at launch. The leak also suggests that players will be able to buy skins and clothes for their Pkoemon, similar to the holo wear you can obtain in Pokemon Unite.

The rumor also suggests there will be a “Battle Frontier-like mode with various challenges/tiers.” If true, this would give players a series of battle facilities to explore, taking on various trainers to earn rewards. It’s possible this could offer something for single players who may not necessarily be interested in a game that solely offers PvP Pokemon battles.

Along with this mode, the leaker suggests there will be a sort of build-in Nuzlocke challenge, where players take on a series of battles. If a Pokemon faints, you can’t use it again during that challenge. If accurate, this could offer another way for single player gamers to enjoy Pokemon Champions.

The biggest potential bombshell in the leak, however, has got to be the final bullet point in the image. It says “there won’t be a competitive battle mode in Gen 10” suggesting that Pokemon Champions “will be the replacement.” Many Pokemon fans have speculated this could be the case, but mostly dismissed it as unlikely. However, if this leak is accurate, Pokemon Champions could take the place of competitive battles in main series games going forward.

For now, this information is a rumor. We only know what has been confirmed by The Pokemon Company. That said, some of the details proved accurate, so it’s possible we’ll see some of these other predictions come true as more details about Pokemon Champions emerge.

What do you think of these Pokemon Champions rumors? Would you enjoy a Battle Frontier mode in the game? Let us know in the comments below!