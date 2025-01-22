Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Reveals First Details on New Card Packs

Pokemon TCG Pocket has become one of the biggest hits for mobile gamers and Pokemon fans, even bringing players over to the physical Pokemon TCG. The developer has been generous with adding new content, including events, promo cards, cosmetics, and more. The second booster pack, Mythical Island, was a mini-booster and included a smaller number of cards compared to the first booster pack. As such, fans have been eager for the first full expansion, which is reported to be coming at the end of January. However, some recent leaks may have revealed what cards and generations of Pokemon will be used for the focus.

Speculation has run wild, suggesting multiple different generations. Of the most popular, generation two and five have been thrown out, but a recent leaker has revealed it may not be either of these. The response to this leak has been mixed, but it still remains to be seen if its true or not.

A2=Gen4 — Not a Leaker (@eb576dcfe) January 22, 2025

According to leaks, A2, the second booster pack, will revolve around generation 4, Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. Sinnoh added numerous Pokemon, notably evolutions for previous Pokemon, such as Mamoswine, Weavile, Magmortar, Electiwire, and more. These Pokemon would be easy to turn into EX Pokemon and give boosts to Blaine and Lt. Surge decks.

While some are excited about a generation 4 booster pack, many expressed their disappointment. Generation 4 already received a lot of love from The Pokemon Company recently with the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl remakes as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

It remains to be seen whether this leak is true, but players should view it with a grain of salt until it is officially confirmed. While some are debating whether A2 should focus on generation 4, others simply want more love shown to Metal-type and Dark-type decks. These are notably two Pokemon types that have no EX cards and need some more options.

Dragon would be another type to receive some new cards. Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina would obviously be EX cards, and Darkrai would be a great Dark-type EX card. The Garchomp line would be a perfect addition and could be used alongside Fighting-type decks for the Ground-type. Even Altaria would be welcome as another Dragon-type card.

Generation 4 has a lot of potential for new cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, well except for Fire-types. It could even introduce variants of older Pokemon, such as Flareon and Jolteon to keep things even with the new Vaporeon in Mythical Island. It would also add new Eeveelutions in Leafeon and Glaceon, though many hope Umbreon and Espeon are added.

Only time will tell what the new A2 booster pack focuses on. It is suspected to arrive at the same time as trading, which is another highly-anticipated feature. Combining the two in a big update makes sense, and would bring in new players and bring players who have stopped playing back. In the meantime, players can run to McDonald’s to get free Pack Hourglasses ahead of the new drop.