Pokemon TCG Pocket Launches New Mass Outbreak Event

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket players can expect to see a whole lot of Lightning-type cards through the end of 2024. The Pokemon Company has announced a new Mass Outbreak event for the game, which is now live. When using the Wonder Pick feature, players will get bonus picks and rare picks that focus totally on Lightning-type Pokemon cards. These bonus picks have no cost attached, so it’s a great way for players to fill in some of the gaps in their collection, or help them with building up their Lightning-type decks. It’s also a great way to complete the player’s Wonder Pick mission each day without spending any Wonder Hourglasses!

During Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Mass Outbreak event, players can expect to see cards like Zapdos ex and Magneton appearing in rare picks. Meanwhile, bonus picks will include cards like Pikachu, Dedenne, Magnemite, and Heliolisk. The event features a mix of cards from both the Genetic Apex set, as well as the Mythical Island booster packs. There are new missions associated with the event, which will reward players with both Wonder Hourglasses and even Shop Tickets. Last but not least, Special Flair will be available during the event, with yellow star outlines. The event will run through December 31st at 9:59 p.m. PT.

A bonus pick from the lightning-type mass outbreak in pokemon tcg pocket

Mass Outbreaks are a concept that started in the mainline Pokemon games, and have even been featured in the anime. In games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they give players an increased chance of finding specific Pokemon, and have also been used to increase the odds of discovering Shiny Pokemon. This Lightning-type event is now the second Mass Outbreak we’ve seen in Pokemon TCG Pocket following a similar Fire-type event held back in November. It’s interesting to see how the concept has been adapted to the mobile game, and it’s a safe bet we can see similar mini events for the rest of the card types in the following months.

The Lightning-type Mass Outbreak is one of two different events that kicked off in Pokemon TCG Pocket this week. On Christmas day, a holiday themed event began, allowing players to obtain daily log in bonuses. The Holiday event lasts through the same day as the Mass Outbreak event, and gives players either 12 Pack Hourglasses or a Mythical Island booster just for playing the game each day. These events are a way to encourage people to log in on a daily basis, and it gives everyone an opportunity to fill out their collections a bit more. Considering how easy it is to spend a lot of money in mobile games like Pokemon TCG Pocket, it’s nice to get some extra cards without breaking the bank!

