Pokemon Trading Card Game Reveals Several New Cards and Details from Next Set

Day 2 of The Pokemon Trading Card Game Champions League 2025 Osaka event just came to an end in Japan, and the event streamed live on one of The Pokemon Company’s official YouTube channels. As a special treat for viewers, a bunch of new information was revealed about the next set of the TCG. The set is scheduled to be released in Japan next month, and will see the return of Trainer’s Pokemon, a type of card that hasn’t been seen in the Trading Card Game in several years. We’ve known about the return of Trainer’s Pokemon since August, but today’s event has offered additional details, and a look at several new cards.

The next Pokemon TCG set in Japan will be called Battle Partners, and the Pokemon in the set will be inspired by ones used by the characters in the games and anime. These cards will each feature a small image of the trainer, similar to the old Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge sets. Thus far, we’ve learned about several key trainers from the franchise that will be featured, including N from Pokemon Black and White. During today’s stream, we got a look at several of N’s Pokemon from Battle Partners. N’s Zoroark ex, N’s Reshiram, and N’s Reshiram ex were all previously shown at Pokemon Worlds back in August, and they were given some focus again today. However, we also got to see N’s Zorua, Darumaka, Darmanitan, and Sigilyph.

Some of N’s Pokemon from battle partners

Lillie was a major character in Pokemon Sun and Moon, and she’ll be getting a big focus in Battle Partners. Lillie’s Clefairy ex was one of the first cards revealed for Battle Partners, and it was shown once again during today’s stream. However, we also got to see a look at Lillie’s Comfey, as well. Iono, the Electric-type Gym Leader from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will also have some dedicated cards, including Iono’s Wattrel, and Iono’s Kilowattrel. A card based on Iono’s Gym from Levincia was also showcased. Iono’s Bellibolt ex will be getting a full art card, which features the trainer giving the rotund Pokemon a big hug!

Iono’s Bellibolt ex

The pack art for Battle Partners will feature all three of these trainers, plus Hop from Pokemon Sword and Shield, who can be seen alongside the Legendary Pokemon Zacian. At this time, The Pokemon Company has not revealed when Battle Partners will make it to North America. While Japan is getting Battle Partners in January, we’ll be getting Prismatic Evolutions next month. Previous rumors have indicated that Battle Partners will be getting released here in March, where it will apparently be released under the name Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Journey Together. That release window wouldn’t be too surprising, given the release schedule we tend to see. With 2025 swiftly approaching, hopefully we’ll get a lot more information, as well as some of these cards with official translations!

