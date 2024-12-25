Pokemon TCG Pocket Event Gives Players Days of Free Packs and Hourglasses

Pokemon TCG Pocket has now launched yet another event for players to take advantage of while they’ve got some free time during the holidays. Instead of giving out emblems for PvP matches this time, however, the newest event is much more lucrative with free hourglasses and card packs given away each day for the next week. Best of all, Pokemon TCG Pocket players don’t really have to do anything at all to reap the rewards from this event other than just logging in every day to make sure you’ve claimed your rewards.

The new login event in Pokemon TCG Pocket was datamined just like pretty much every other event has been so far, so tuned-in players knew it was coming, but it’s a welcome sight regardless. It started on December 24th at 10 p.m. PST and is scheduled to end on December 31st at about the same time, so you’ll have from now until then to claim the rewards.

These rewards alternate depending on the day, but they amount to 36 hourglasses and four packs of Pokemon cards in total for you to acquire over the next week. The Pokemon card packs all come from the new Mythical Island set, so if you’re still trying to complete your collection of cards acquired from those packs, you’ll have some help this week.

These sorts of Pokemon TCG Pocket events have been happening pretty consistently since the game released in October, so just as it’s not surprising to see that we’re in the midst of an event right now, it also shouldn’t be surprising to hear that there’s another one coming up soon. According to datamining efforts, there’s supposedly going to be another event very similar to this one that’ll be taking place right after this one ends as a New Year’s celebration. That one is supposed to give away more hourglasses and packs as well as a special Pikachu promo card, so expect to see another announcement similar to today’s event within the next week.

More events will follow in January to eventually culminate in a release of even more cards. This Mythical Island set is the first of its kind to be released into Pokemon TCG Pocket, but it’s supposedly a “mini” set, so the one releasing in January is expected to be even bigger. If you’re planning on making the most of that, you may want to start saving up those hourglasses from some of these events.

Between those major drops, we’ll see more promo cards added here and there as well similar to the Charmander, Squirtle, and Blastoise ones added recently (Venusaur and Bulbasaur just recently got their own promos which is why they were skipped this time. Recent promo cards have featured a pretty annoying placement of the emblem meant to denote that they’re special, however, so that placement problem will hopefully be fixed in the future before more promo cards are released if Pokemon TCG Pocket players’ feedback is listened to.