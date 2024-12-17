Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Already Worried About New Meta Cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Mythical Island booster pack didn’t just launch with new cards; it launched with new meta threats. Mewtwo ex, Pikachu ex, Starmie ex, and more may be pushed aside as players finally see new decks while playing ranked. Even with Mythical Island’s smaller number of new cards, players are already theorizing which cards will be powerful and what combos to look out for.

Grass decks will be eating good, as Celebi ex and Serperior are among the most promising meta combos. Serperior’s ability allows each grass energy to count as two grass energy, pairing well with Celebi’s Powerful Bloom attack, enabling Celebi to flip a coin for each grass energy and deal 50 damage per head. Dhelmise also fits into this combo nicely since Serperior quickly powers up its Power Whip attack.

But this isn’t the only new threat. Taurus ex seems pretty basic on paper, but when facing an ex Pokemon as the active Pokemon, its Fighting Tackle attack deals an additional 80 damage, bringing it up to 120 damage, enough to one-shot Pikachu ex. Another normal-type Pokemon with potential is the new Eevee. Eevee’s Continuous Steps has the potential to do infinite damage and only for one basic energy. This makes it a much faster-to-play version of Lickitung.

One of the obvious new meta threats is Mew ex, a vastly upgraded version of the Mew earned from collecting all original 151 Pokemon. Its Genome Hacking lets it hijack your opponent’s active Pokemon’s attack and use it against it. Genome Hacking lets Mew use Charizard’s Crimson Storm, the most powerful attack in the game. Decks focusing on Mew ex can use the Mythical Slab and Budding Explorer to further support this adorable pink demon.

One of the new cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Booster Pack

These are the cards that stand out as the most likely to shake up Pokemon TCGP’s meta, but there are some other good cards added with Mythical Island. The new Exxegutor may be a good counter to Mewtwo ex, Charizard ex, and any card scoring heads with Misty. Its Psychic attack can potentially one-shot each of these if they have enough energy.

Blaine decks get a new version of Ponyta and Rapidash that, while relying on luck, can deal more damage than their Genetic Apex versions. The new Magmar also deals more damage, but may still be a weaker option than Ninetails. Regardless, these new fire-type Pokemon give players more options when using the Blaine supporter card.

No word has been given on the next installment in booster packs, but it will likely be a full-size pack like Genetic Apex. Players can expect even more new Pokemon than those in Mythical Island. Alongside the release of Mythical Island, a free hourglass event is ongoing, allowing players to quickly fill out their Pokemon TCGP Pokedex.