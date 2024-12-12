Every New Pokemon TCG Pocket Card Revealed in the Mythical Island Trailer

At long last, Pokemon TCG Pocket has confirmed the release date and the name of the first new Booster Packs heading to the game since launch. Along with confirming a December 17th release date for the new Mythical Island set, the trailer reveals several of the new cards that will be in the new jungle-themed boosters. While we haven’t seen every new Pokemon card, there are some exciting additions that will undoubtedly shake up the meta and add more chase cards for players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Mythical Island set features Mew on the pack cover, and will naturally include a new Mew EX card to go along with that art. However, Mew will not be the only new EX card players will be able to collect from the new cards. Thanks to some closeups in the trailer, that reveal Pokemon moves and other card details, players can even begin strategizing about how to use these cards in battle.

In total, the Mythical Island set will bring 80 new cards to Pokemon TCG Pocket. Based on what’s visible in the trailer, here is every confirmed new card that’s going to drop when the new Pokemon TCG Pocket packs become available.

New EX Cards

Mew EX and Aerodactyl EX from Mythical Islands

The YouTube description for the trailer confirms that the new booster will include five new EX cards, though only two are ever shown on-screen. Celebi is also mentioned in the text, so is presumably the other Mythical EX for the set.

Aerodactyl EX

Celebi EX

Mew EX

New Pokemon Cards

Three of the New Pokemon Cards in Mythical Island

Some of these Pokemon already have cards in the Genetic Apex sets, but are getting new artwork and, in some cases, new moves.

Dedenne – Full Illustration Card

Dhelmise

Exeggcute

Larvesta

Marshadow – Full Illustration Card

Magmar

Morelull

Pikachu

Snivy

Tauros

Vaporeon – Full Illustration Card

Snivy, Tauros, and Magmar in the Mythical Island Booster

It’s likely there will many more new Pokemon included in the set, as the list of 80 will most certainly consist primarily of lower rarity cards like new Basic Pokemon.

New Trainer Supporter Cards

New Blue Supporter Card for Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon Company’s trailer caption confirms that the Mythical Island booster set will include five new trainer cards. However, only two of them are clearly visible in the trailer.

Blue – Reduces damage taken from Pokemon attacks by -10 in next turn.

Leaf – Reduces retreat cost for Active Pokemon by 2

Although the cards flash in front of the screen several times during the trailer, many of them are repeats of what’s already been shown. That leaves plenty of surprising new cards that haven’t even been teased.

While cards for Gyarados and Liepard do not appear on-screen, both Pokemon are featured in the trailer and on the pack art. Exeggutor makes an appearance in the trailer as well, and its unevolved form Exeggcute is clearly visible. This makes it relatively likely that these three will be included in the set as well. The Pokemon Company has also confirmed that the set will include new immersive cards, though it’s hard to be sure which these will be from the trailer alone.

Overall, initial response to the trailer has been positive, with fans getting hyped to open new packs and see new cards, as opposed to those Genetic Apex ones that have become all too familiar. Players will be able to start pulling these and the other new cards in the Mythical Island Pokemon TCG Pocket Booster Pack on December 17th.