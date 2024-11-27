Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Are Hoarding Hourglasses (& For a Good Reason)

Even with the Premium pass in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players have a limit on the number of free booster packs they can open in a day. That makes resources like Pack Hourglasses, which let players speed up the countdown timer to their next pack, a true prize in the game. Many struggle to hang onto Pack Hourglasses for long, as the temptation to rip open a new virtual pack is too strong. But lately, Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been hoarding those hourglasses – with a purpose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gamers can earn a handful of Pack Hourglasses each day by completing missions like logging in, opening their two free booster packs, and grabbing a daily Wonder Pick. These items are also available for sale in the in-game shop for the price of two shop tickets per hourglass. Even with these options, however, there are only so many Pack Hourglasses up for grabs. That said, players have discovered that there doesn’t appear to be an upward limit on just how many of these bad boys they can stash at a time.

It takes three daily missions to earn the prize of three new Pack Hourglasses, and additional missions have been few and far in between. There’s also a cap on the number of Shop Tickets players can earn through gifts like battle thank you’s and showcase likes. That means that, unless players plan to spend real-life money in the in-game shop, there are only so many Pack Hourglasses to add to the pile in a day.

New TCG Pocket Booster Packs Are Coming, and Players Are Prepared

With the limits on daily refreshers to this precious resource, some players have begun hoarding their Pack Hourglasses. More of these precious resources means players can open more packs at once, even getting that sweet hit of opening 10 packs in one go. With the news that a new set of booster packs is set to arrive some time soon, many players are opting to stash up in preparation.

According to a recent update from the developers, new booster packs are coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket before the end of 2024. That means there’s only about a monthlong window for them to make good on that promise, leaving Pokemon fans waiting for the next set of virtual boosters to drop any day now. And when those new packs bring an influx of new cards to mix up the battle meta and fill those digital binders, players want to make sure they’re ready.

Getting ready means trying to resist the siren call to open a new pack right now in order to have the delayed gratification of opening several packs from the new set as soon as they drop. Players can rest assured that the Genetic Apex packs aren’t going anywhere any time, but for many, those packs have few new and exciting cards to offer. So if ripping open 10 packs at once sounds like a good time, it may be worth hanging on a little longer to see what chase cards await when those new Pokemon TCG Pocket boosters arrive.