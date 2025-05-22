This New Pokemon TCG Pocket Card Will Make You Mad

The Pokemon Company has officially revealed the Extradimensional Crisis booster pack for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and one card already looks like it will be annoying to face. The Ultra Beasts are finally arriving on May 29th to add cards players have been wanting since Celestial Guardians was released. Along with this booster pack come many other Pokemon from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, including Ultra Necrozma ex. At first glance, this Pokemon doesn’t seem too broken due to its Dragon-type and the need for both Psychic and Steel energy, but on a closer look, the secondary effect of this attack spells big trouble for players.

Ultra Necrozma ex’s attack, Shoegaze, only does 120 damage while requiring two Psychic and two Metal energy, but this isn’t what makes this card annoying. No, it is the secondary effect that forces both players to discard five cards from the top of their decks. With Pokemon TCG Pocket decks only containing 20 cards, this could easily brick players.

This is even more deadly when combined with Lusamine which can attach energy quickly to Ultra Necrozma ex. Players can also use a Red Card before attacking to return their opponent’s hand to their deck and then discard it. This can disrupt the Rare Candy and Stage 2 heavy meta right now, or it can remove late-game cards like Sabrina, Lilly, and Cyrus.

A counter to this may be holding onto Celestic Town Elder to pull Basic Pokemon from your discard back into your hand. This isn’t a perfect solution, but Ultra Necrozma ex only has 150 HP and does require a lot of building before it is online. Players will want to try and take this card out before it attacks to keep their decks intact. Extradimensional Crisis will certainly shake up the meta and change how players build their decks, and this is just one example.