Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Should Expect New Mini Expansion News This Week

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are always hungry for the next expansion or event that could debut in the mobile app, and leaks have put hype under new pressure as fans speculate news of a late-May release could be revealed this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Celestial Guardians, which dropped at the end of April, was the most recent full expansion to debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This set focuses on the Pokemon of Alola, and introduces Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex to the game.

Using past releases and data-mined information, players are sure that a new mini-expansion featuring Ultra Beasts should be announced in the coming days, with a speculated release timeframe for the last few days of May.

Speculation for Pokemon TCG Pocket May Expansion Announcement Explodes

Pokemon TCG Pocket social media accounts have been predicting that information is coming since the first week of May, with CentroLeaks claiming set “A3a” could release on “May 29th”.

The next expansion of Pokémon TCG Pocket, A3a, releases on May 29th.



Ultra Beasts are expected to be introduced! pic.twitter.com/Yb1sZXkhag — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) May 6, 2025

Meanwhile, a datamine for Pocket was covered by Eclipse on social media, with the user claiming that Ultra Beasts have been confirmed in code for the game. The user added, “There are 10 UBs in total excluding Poipole so they can totally do a big set including all, like Shining Revelry.”

Additionally, a more recent post by PokeGirlLauren speculates that the set will release on the 29th, and that a “trailer Thursday or Friday” could be expected.

Fans in the comments of these speculative posts have offered mixed thoughts about another mini-expansion dropping so soon after Celestial Guardians. Some are ready for the next round of pulls, while others have been less enthusiastic, stating that they are still attempting to catch up on Celestial Guardians and Shining Revelry.

One player has commented to PokeGirlLauren’s post, stating, “No way I’m still missing like 14 cards to complete it,” while another has added, “And here i was hoping 1 month of no new set.”

The general consensus on the CentroLeaks speculation post has been that these sets are releasing too quickly, with many stating that they would like Pocket to slow down releases and give players a chance to catch up on card lists. Others have accused the game of becoming “pay to win”, with one stating, “It’s crazy how fast this game became pay to win” in regards to how difficult it has become to collect cards from each set without spending money to keep up.

Despite this, it seems likely that an announcement for a new mini-expansion could be revealed in the next few days. It is unclear how Ultra Beast cards could affect the current competitive Meta. These odd, Alolan Legendaries have always been inconsistent in how playable they can be. Their arrival in Pokemon Go was met with mixed opinions, with many players simply collecting them to complete collections or tasks.

Options like Buzzwole or Celesteela could be powerful options if they don’t take too much work to set up, while Necrozma will ultimately take the top slot for most-sought-after card. It is unclear is Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma could be included in this set, or how they would function as fusion Pokemon.

Unfortunately, players won’t be able to speculate or even begin to theorize deck builds until Pokemon TCG Pocket confirms or denies the possible mini expansion. With the end of the month just around the corner, players shouldn’t have to wait much longer for news from the developers. In the meantime, it might be good to start stockpiling Pack Hourglasses to be prepared for a drop if it is confirmed.