Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals Most Used Deck Builds & One Meta Favorite Is Missing

It’s no secret that Darkrai ex is tearing up the meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket, even after the debut of Celestial Guardians. In a new report by the mobile app, it has confirmed that the Legendary Dark-type is one of the most popular builds, alongside a handful of other options. However, a particular favorite deck seems to have finally fallen off, according to the new data.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top decks are always shifting in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Whether a new card throws a previous deck build, or a fresh expansion debuts something particularly powerful, those on top don’t seem to stay for very long. Despite this, a few favorite cards have clung to the top of build lists, dominating competitive battles with small changes to how each deck is built.

In a new breakdown from Pokemon TCG Pocket, player favorites have been listed using data from the game.

Darkrai ex and Giratina ex Take The Gold

In a social media post shared by the official Pokemon TCG Pocket account, the app has broken down the most-used decks between March 27 and April 26, 2025.

I know we're already in the A3 season, but I wanted to share a cool breakdown of the most-used decks from the previous season!



Is this about what everyone expected? I love seeing Beedrill ex in there! pic.twitter.com/3UNoqsypfD — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) May 13, 2025

These decks rank as follows:

Darkrai ex & Giratina ex – 7.12% usage Darkrai ex, Giratina ex & Druddigon – 4.63% usage Gyarados ex, Manaphy & Origin Forme Palkia – 4.63% usage Charizard ex & Moltres ex – 3.52% usage Mewtwo ex & Giratine ex – 3.18% usage Exeggutor ex & Meowscarada – 2.23% usage Weavile ex & Darkrai ex – 2.15% usage Beedrill ex, Meowscarada – 2.14% usage Gallade, Hitmonlee & Marshadow – 2.03% usage Mew ex, Dialga ex, Arceus ex & Shaymin – 1.68% usage

Of this breakdown, there are several builds that won’t surprise fans. Charizard ex and Moltres ex have been one of the best Fire options since Pokemon TCG Pocket launched, offering solid energy acceleration and fire power. With the addition of Rare Candy in Celestial Guardians, the deck runs even more efficiently.

However, many fans may have noticed that a particularly notorious deck option has completely fallen off.

When Pokemon TCG Pocket first launched, everyone wanted a Pikachu ex deck. The electric mouse dominated matches thanks to a lack of evolutionary stages, low Energy cost, and solid attacks. If a Pikachu ex was set up quickly, it could take down an opponent before the other trainer even had a chance to get their deck set up.

While the Pikachu ex build has definitely lost some steam in the face of Darkrai ex, it is surprising to see it hasn’t been used almost at all in the timeframe that the data for the ranking was taken. Even cumbersome decks like Mew ex seem to be more popular.

This could be an indication that Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to drop an expansion with better Electric-type options. Whether that be new ways to do Energy acceleration, or new Pokemon to pair alongside Pikachu ex, so that the previous build can stand up against some of the new and popular options dominating the competitive space.

Another deck that is missing despite its massive popularity early this year is Celebi ex. At one point, almost every Trainer wanted to run the Celebi ex and Serperior combination. While there was some risk in flipping coins, the Energy exploit with Serperior’s ability made it almost impossible to take down once set up. Celebi ex has also seen a boost thanks to Rare Candy in the past two weeks, so it may come back into play in a future usage ranking.

While some Pokemon TCG Pocket players may be tired of battling Darkrai ex and Giratina ex in the competitive space, it doesn’t look like the Dark-type and Psychic-type combo is going to be knocked off the top decks list anytime soon. Hopefully, Pikachu ex fans will see the iconic partner back on the list in the future.