Pokemon Teacup Mascot Figures Are The Most Adorable Thing You’ll See All Day

The holiday season is here and now is crunch time to find those perfect gifts for your loved ones, or just treat yo self with getting a little somethin’ somethin’ because you deserve it. Regardless of the intent, you’re going to want to take a look at these adorable little Pokemon figures. One look at that little Charmander tummy is enough to make any fan melt.

The above picture is the set of five available now. The tiny little teacups house five adorable Pokemon in various states of adorableness. Who wouldn’t want to come home to that cute little Eevee with a look of pure happiness on their face? The set of five are officially licensed by Nintendo and retail for $39.78, available here. The only catch is, they are very limited in stock! Never fear though, there is a similar line by the same company that has a much more traditional Pokemon feel:

If only we could all be as happy as Pikachu and Snorlax appear in their Pokeball-themed kitchenware. Though that Magikarp looks like he’s seen better days …

The above set of five is available for $24.99 and is available here through AnimeRaro. You can either choose to buy the full set, or individually purchase them for $5.99. Individually, you can scoop up a Snorlax, a Magikarp, a Meowth, a Mew, and the infamous Pikachu. Both sets of figures are adorable and make perfect stocking stuffers for the holiday season! That, or just perfect additions to that epic Pokemon collection!

