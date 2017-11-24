Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Features an Unexpected and Bittersweet Reunion

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon features an unexpected reunion that will leave hardcore Pokemon fans thrilled.

One of the more mysterious characters in Pokemon Sun and Moon is Mohn, the jolly caretaker of Poke Pelago, a series of uninhabited islands that players can use to train their Pokemon who’d otherwise be stuck in boxes.

While at first glance Mohn seems like another throwaway human character, there are hints that he’s actually Lillie and Gladion’s father, who originally discovered the Ultra Beasts and Ultra Wormholes. At some point, Mohn disappeared while researching the Ultra Wormholes, which in turn caused Lusamine to basically go crazy in an attempt to re-open the Ultra Wormholes to find her husband.



In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, we finally get to see the big reunion between Mohn and Lusamine and get further confirmation that Mohn’s trip to Ultra Space somehow affected his memories. After becoming the Champion of the Alola Region, Gladion will appear to challenge the player. If players beat Gladion, Mohn will appear at the Aether Paradise to see what all the fuss is about.

Lusamine is clearly taken aback by the sudden reappearance by her husband, although Mohn doesn’t recognize her or recall ever visiting the Aether Paradise. The two have a brief conversation and Mohn leaves, oblivious that he’s abandoning his family once again. As he walks away, Gladion approaches his mother and asks if that’s how she really wants to leave things, but Lusamine is content to see her husband smiling again….even if it means that he doesn’t even recognize his own family.

Honestly, this might be the most heartbreaking moment we’ve seen in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. You can’t help but feel for Lusamine, even though she caused you plenty of headaches during your journey through the Alola region.