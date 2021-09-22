Pokemon Unite: Balance Patch 1.2 Breakdown

Pokemon Unite has released a new balance patch, providing buffs to a number of different Pokemon. Earlier today, Tencent released the latest balance patch for Pokemon Unite, a MOBA-style Pokemon game. The balance patch contained numerous upgrades and adjustments to several Pokemon. Most of these upgrades were relatively minor, but a few Pokemon got some pretty significant boosts. One of the biggest winners of the balance patch was Charizard, which saw its Seismic Slam Unite Move receive additional effects and saw its Fire Blast’s cooldown time nearly cut in half. Lucario also received a major upgrade to its Close Combat attack, although this is somewhat balanced by the fact that Close Combat delivers multiple blows that can potentially be avoided. The Sleep effect was also nerfed – enemy Pokemon now wake up when they are hit by an attack.

The full list of move changes can be found below:

Charizard

Fire Punch: Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents

Target gets burned when hitting multiple opponents Flamethrower: Increase to movement speed after attacking

Increase to movement speed after attacking Fire Blast: Cooldown decreased

Cooldown decreased Seismic Slam: Cooldown decreased, and it now increases damage dealt by basic attacks, restores HP when damaging opponents

Absol

Night Slash: Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack

Cooldown decreased, decreased range of the second attack Sucker Punch: Cooldown decreased, increased duration of the hindrance

Zeraora

Slash: Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit

Reduced amount of attacks done, with increased damage per hit Spark: Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark

Period between moves increased, and it increases amount of consecutive Wild Charge attacks when using Spark Wild Charge: Cooldown decreased, reduced damage received when using attack

Cinderace

Pyro Ball: Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done

Cooldown reduced, increase to total damage done Flame Charge: Cooldown reduced

Cooldown reduced Blazing Bicycle Kick: Bugs fixed

Bugs fixed Blaze: Bugs fixed

Venusaur

Giga Drain: Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use

Increases the reduction of damage user receives after use Petal Dance: Increases the total damage done, cooldown reduced, increases movement speed for longer

Talonflame

Attack: Stat increase

Stat increase Fly: Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air

Cooldown reduced, increased movement in the air Flame Sweep: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge

Garchomp

Defense: Stat increase

Stat increase Sp. Defense: Stat increase

Stat increase Rough Skin: Adjustments made to activation delay

Greninja

HP: Stat increase

Stat increase Attack: Stat increase

Stat increase Smoke Screen: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Substitute: Targets hit substitute easier

Targets hit substitute easier Water Shuriken: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Torrent: Reduced attack boost

Reduced attack boost Waterburst Shuriken: Unite technique gauge is easier to charge



Wigglytuff

Sp. Attack: Stat decrease

Stat decrease Pound: Lower damage

Lower damage Dazzling Gleam: Lower damage

Lower damage Sing: Bug fixed

Bug fixed Cute Charm: Reduced activation gap

Cramorant

Basic Attack: Damage increase

Damage increase Surf: Damage decrease

Damage decrease Dive: Time between moves reduced

Time between moves reduced Gatling Gulp Missile: Damage decrease

Lucario

Power-Up Punch: Damage to opponent lowered

Damage to opponent lowered Close Combat: Damage increase, increased amount of hits, and bug fixed

Alolan Ninetales