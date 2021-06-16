Pokemon Unite Update Set for Tomorrow

✖

E3 might officially be over, but it would appear that folks at The Pokemon Company are not done quite yet with making announcements as it was announced today that a news update regarding Pokemon Unite, the MOBA-like Pokemon video game being developed in partnership with Tencent Games' TiMi Studios, will be shared tomorrow. Initially announced in June 2020, there was a regional beta earlier this year, but tomorrow's update will mark the first major news on the upcoming title since then.

More specifically, it would appear that the update will happen tomorrow, June 17th, at 9AM ET/6AM PT. There are currently no further details on what, exactly, might be revealed or how significant of an update it might be. Given that The Pokemon Company announced that there would be news ahead of there actually being news, and there is no current release date or exact window for it to launch, it seems fair to speculate that an update on the release might be in order.

Attention, Trainers! An important #PokemonUNITE news update is coming! Check back tomorrow to learn more! pic.twitter.com/8LoQceXbf5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 16, 2021

"Pokémon UNITE is the first strategic Pokémon team battle game," the initial announcement of the upcoming title said of the video game. "Players face off against each other in five-on-five team battles. During these battles, players will cooperate with teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up and evolve their own Pokémon. They will need to defeat their opponents’ Pokémon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time. Pokémon UNITE will be free-to-start."

Pokemon Unite does not yet have a release date, but it is being developed for Nintendo Switch as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon Unite right here.

