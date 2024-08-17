Pokemon Unite Announces New Game Mode

Pokemon Unite has announced a new game mode that brings a speedier type of play to the game. At the Pokemon World Championships this weekend, Pokemon Unite announced a new game mode in which players try to reach a 500-point threshold before their opponent’s team. The new game mode will take players back to the original Remoat Stadium and will feature new wild Pokemon, new Berry spawns and other updates to the scoring area. Players can also utilize “Aeos Technology” that grants players buffs when they hit certain point thresholds. Per the announcement, the new game mode will be released at some point next year.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style game in which teams of five Pokemon battle to score points on the opponent’s side of the field. The game features a roster of dozens of Pokemon, with Pokemon broadly falling into one of several categories like Attacker, All-Rounder, Defender, or Speedster. In addition to fast-paced battles, a key to the game is strategy and solid teamwork. Pokemon Unite has emerged as one of the pillars of Pokemon competitive play, alongside the Pokemon video games and trading card game.

Pokemon Unite’s first three years has seen the game grow considerably in terms of size, but it has also faced some significant hurdles. Players have complained of power creep in terms of new Pokemon and an aggressive monetization strategy and new roster additions have slowed considerably over the course of 2024. However, recent playtests have hinted at a new wave of announcements, including at least three new Pokemon additions.

More details about the new game mode will be announced in the coming months, and more announcements for the game are expected at the closing ceremony at the Pokemon World Championships.